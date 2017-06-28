Dallas Cowboys Rookie Taco Charlton Signs Deal With Taco Bueno

We all knew this was coming, but which taco place was gonna sign Taco.

In case you don't pay attention to the NFL draft. In the first round, the Dallas Cowboys selected defensive end Taco Charlton out of Michigan. Now Taco is just a nickname, he was born Vidauntae Charlton. His mom and grandmother gave him the nickname and it just stuck. Taco became one of those nicknames that took over his real name.

Taco signed his first endorsement deal a few days ago with Big Red soda which is based right out of Waco. Looks like another Texas based business wants a piece of Taco and on Tuesday Taco Bueno got to ink a deal with the rookie. Looks like Taco Bueno wanted the defensive end since the Cowboys drafted him.

"We are opening our arms and doors to Taco Charlton as he becomes part of the fabric of our hometown," Taco Bueno CEO Mike Roper said the day after Charlton was drafted. "While we craft some of the biggest food in Texas, we don't claim to have any 277-pound tacos. Jerry Jones really outdid us on that one."

"In my short time here, I have discovered that Texas is THE PLACE for tacos ," Taco Charlton said. "Believe me, I've been trying them my whole life. Taco Bueno tops everyone." Not even one day later and Taco already knows how to work those endorsement deals. Can't wait to see what he can do on the field.