Texas Men Busted Stealing Nine Briskets from Grocery Store

Dude, how big is your family picnic?

Over in San Antonio, Daniel and Angel Gonzalez I have to imagine are having quite the family picnic. The two walked into the local H.E.B. and stole over four hundred dollars worth of groceries. Did the two try to stuff them down their pants? Nope, just loaded up the cart and walked right out the front door.

The two were later caught after police reviewed the surveillance video. The most expensive things they stole were nine briskets. The two are facing a couple of theft charges.

Photo Courtesy of Bexar County Jail