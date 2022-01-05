Dallas Mavericks Retiring Dirk’s 41 Jersey Tonight

The Mavericks legend will be adding another honor to his already legendary career.

If you had to make a Mount Rushmore for the faces of the big four sports in Dallas, I think you could have an argument for every team. Except, the Dallas Mavericks. Dirk has meant so much to the Dallas Mavericks throughout his 21 year career, all of which were spent right here in Dallas. By the way, no other player has ever done that in the NBA

We can talk about all of the accomplishments that Dirk did as Maverick, but he is the only player to record at least 31,000 points, 10,000 rebounds, 3,000 assists, 1,000 steals, 1,000 blocks and 1,000 three-point field goals. Dirk already has a street named after him outside of the AAC, but tonight a much bigger honor will be happening.

The Mavericks will be officially retiring Dirk's Number 41. The Mavericks currently have 4 numbers retired in their franchise history. 12 for Derek Harper, 15 for Brad Davis, and 22 for Rolando Blackman. The fourth is actually number 24 for Kobe Bryant, although he never played in Dallas, Mark Cuban retired the number after Kobe's unfortunate death.

The Mavericks will be taking on the Golden State Warriors tonight who Dirk has a lot of history with. Most famously in 2007, Dirk was the MVP of the league and people assumed the Mavericks would be in the NBA Finals back to back seasons. The eighth seed Warriors knocked out the Mavericks and to this day is considered one of the biggest upsets in NBA history.

The jersey retirement is scheduled to take place after tonight's game. I have to imagine the next thing Mark Cuban will want to do for Dirk is a statue outside of the AAC.

