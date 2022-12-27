Can I Just Say, Thank God the Mavericks Changed the Dirk Statue

Over the weekend, the Dallas Mavericks unveiled the statue for the legend Dirk Nowitzki. I am so happy the original design was thrown in the trash.

When making a statue for someone, you want to get their 'pose'. Let's take a look at some of the more famous ones in the NBA.

San Antonio Spurs v Chicago Bulls Getty Images loading...

Michael Jordan. Of course you wanted to do something that would be as close to the Air Jordan logo as you could.

Los Angeles Lakers Unveil Shaquille O'Neal Statue Getty Images loading...

The Shaq statue is one of my favorites. What is he known for? Dunking the ever loving crap out of the ball. Occasionally even breaking the rim a few times throughout his career.

2011 NBA All-Star Game Getty Images loading...

Jerry West, in case you did not know. The NBA logo is modeled after Jerry West, so his statue is very similar to that as well. Now, when it comes to the Dallas Mavericks. They wanted to honor the man that helped bring them an NBA Finals trophy, broke countless records as an international player, and helped make Dallas a household name in the NBA.

Golden State Warriors v Dallas Mavericks Getty Images loading...

Back in January during Dirk's retirement ceremony for his number 41. Mark Cuban unveiled the plans for a Dirk statue outside of American Airlines Center. Of course we wanted it to be the iconic fade away that Dirk is know for. However, for some reason, the artist decided to do like a 'motion ball effect' to show the arch of Dirk's shot. Let's be honest with each other. It looks like Dirk is holding some anal beads. We all held our breath when they unveiled this thing over the weekend.

Los Angeles Lakers v Dallas Mavericks Getty Images loading...

Oh my god, it looks good. Actually really good! They nailed the fade away look and the anal beads were thrown in the trash where they belong. I am hoping at some point in the future Mike Modano of the Dallas Stars can also get a statue outside the AAC. Imagine having those two greet you before taking the steps into a game? I'll cross my fingers hoping for that to happen one day.

Victory Sunday (A Day Late) Against the Philadelphia Eagles Check out over 200 photos from the Dallas Cowboys big win on Saturday against their NFC East division rival Philadelphia Eagles.