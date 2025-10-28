A scary situation in Dallas yesterday (October 27) was caught on video. Fortunately, everything appears to have worked out for the best.

Unclear What Led Up to the Disturbing Moment

It’s not clear as of this posting what exactly was going on with the man in the video below. My first thought was that he was on something, as he appeared to be wobbling a little bit as he walked out onto the bridge beam at the beginning of the clip. But he appeared to get it together as time went on.

The guy is obviously having some sort of mental health crisis, drug-induced or not. It looked like he was thinking about jumping when he sat down on the beam, but I think maybe that was when he was starting to come to his senses.

The potential bridge jumper was eventually taken into custody by Dallas police. I assume that he was taken to the hospital for a mental evaluation, but I can’t confirm that at this moment. Hopefully, he’ll get the treatment he needs.

Help Is Available for Anyone Struggling With Mental Health

If you or anyone you know is struggling with mental health issues, help is just a phone call away. Get free and confidential help 24/7 by calling the National Mental Health Hotline at 855-946-3672.

