Dallas Restaurant Has a Found Pound Taco We All Want to Try

Now here is the official taco for Taco Tuesday.

Just yesterday, I wrote a story about a restaurant that has been on my bucket list for years closing. That would be Lulu's Cafe over in San Antonio, home to a three pound cinnamon roll. Sadly, I will never be able to try that cinnamon roll. Then today, I discovered a four pound taco, which is not too far away from us over in Dallas.

Get our free mobile app

Vidorra has two locations in North Texas. One in Addison and one in downtown Dallas. On their menu they have the El Jefe. The 18-inch taco stuffed with chorizo, ground beef, shredded cheese, queso, pico de gallo, guacamole and jalapeños. It's all wrapped in a giant golden-fried tortilla. The menu says El Jefe is for a serving of two, but this could feed a small family. It holds 8 ounces of both ground beef and chorizo for a full 1 pound of meat.

The El Jefe comes in at a $28 price tag. "At Vidorra, we enjoy taking an adventurous approach to celebrating Mexican food, drinks, and culture," culinary cirector Rodman Shields says. "We’re already well-known for our over-the-top cocktails, so true to our innovative spirit, we had to match that vibe with a taco so big our guests won’t believe it until they see it. Food should be an experience, and the El Jefe delivers on that.”

I will replace Vidorra with Lulu's Cafe, but I am still going to be mad I never got to try that cinnamon roll.

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?