Taco Bell is Offering 30 Tacos for 30 Days for Just $10

If you’re someone who believes they could never get tired of eating tacos, Taco Bell is about to put that notion to the test.

That’s because The Bell is getting in on the subscription service thing with the launch of its new “Taco Lover’s Pass.” So, for a mere $10, you can have a taco a day for 30 days.

And fans aren’t limited to the standard crunchy or soft tacos. You can choose from the Crunchy Taco, Crunchy Taco Supreme, Soft Taco, Soft Taco Supreme, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Doritos Locos Tacos and the Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme.

In case you’re wondering just who the hell would eat a taco a day for 30 days, the answer is a whole lot of people, apparently. Taco Bell tested the “Taco Lover’s Pass” in Tucson, Arizona back in September 2021 and it proved to be wildly popular, so they’re taking it nationwide.

In a press release, Taco Bell Chief Digital Officer Zipporah Allen said the new program underscores their commitment to digital innovation:

There’s no better way to kick off 2022, especially Taco Bell’s 60th anniversary year, than by inviting our fans to enjoy our most iconic tacos every day for 30 days, all while underscoring our commitment to digital innovation and value. Tacos are in our DNA, and we’re thrilled to offer our most ordered menu item through the Taco Lover’s Pass. It’s a fun way to continue offering unique ways to reward our most loyal fans through our digital access points.

It’s easy to get signed up. All you need to do is purchase the pass through the Taco Bell app. Afterward, a secret category will appear in the app which will give you the chance to choose a taco and redeem at the restaurant.

So, put your love of tacos to the test with a taco a day for the next month and be sure to let me know how that works out for you.

