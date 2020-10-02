Wichita Falls Deals for National Taco Day

This Sunday, October 4, is National Taco Day. To tell you the truth, pretty much every day that ends with a “y” is Taco Day around our house – we can’t get enough of ‘em.

I’ve been a fan of tacos since I was just a little dude. My mom would take me to Taco Plaza in Vernon (remember them?) almost every Friday when I was growing up.

These days I find myself at Taco Casa quite a bit, but I’m also a fan of Taco Bueno and so many of the great local Tex-Mex restaurants we have here in The Falls.

As is usually the case when it comes to National _______ Day, you can take advantage of some great deals on tacos.

On the Border will be offering $2 ground beef and chicken tacos all day long. You can also get $4 Southwest Chicken or brisket specialty tacos.

Taco Bell is launching “Taco Gifter,” which will allow fans to gift friends tacos through their mobile app or website. The Bell will be giving away 10,000 tacos for folks to gift to their fellow taco fans.

If you’re a Qdoba rewards member, you can take advantage of free delivery on orders of $20 or more on their website this Sunday. You just need to use the code TACODAY.

Jack in the Box will be hooking it up with not one, but two free tacos for National Taco Day. You can snag two free tacos from Jack when you place an order via their mobile app on October 4.