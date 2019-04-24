Dallas Walmart Will Have Some of the TV/Movie Cars from their Iconic Commercial

I am sure at one point in your life, one of these vehicles was your dream car.

If you haven't seen the Walmart commercial for their new pickup service, you can check it out above. That commercial features some of the coolest cars in movie/television history. A group of those cars is actually traveling across the country right now for meet and greets at specific Walmart locations.

This weekend will be the closest stop to us. This Saturday, April 27 the famous car show will be at the Walmart at 18121 Marsh Lane, Dallas, Texas. They're also going to have this thing there that magically puts you in the vehicles. You can check out a video on that below.

Note, not every vehicle from the commercial will be there. Four vehicles in total are a part of the meet and greet. Ecto-1 from Ghostbusters , K.I.T.T. the Pontiac Trans Am from Knight Rider , the Jurassic Park Ford Explorer, and the Delorean from Back to the Future .