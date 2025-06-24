Could Texas Walmarts Be Ditching Self-Checkout?
A Missouri Walmart saw a major drop in shoplifting after removing all of its self-checkout lanes. Could Walmarts in Texas be next?
The Self-Checkout Problem No One Talks About
It’s no secret that people have been attempting to steal from stores via self-checkout lanes for years. Shoplifters think they’re being slick by paying for a few things while quietly slipping items they didn’t pay for into shopping bags. But the truth is employees they usually know when someone is doing it.
My experience is that these days, they typically capture videos of you while using a self-checkout. I’ve had workers step in a couple of times because I did something the security system flagged to review the video before allowing me to continue scanning items. It’s definitely something they take seriously.
So, I wasn’t surprised when I read that Walmart in Shrewsbury, Missouri, abruptly removed all its self-checkouts after years of frequent thefts via their self-checkout lanes, according to Yahoo News.
Big Results: Theft Reports Dropped by 64%
Between January and May of last year, the Shrewsbury Police Department responded to 509 shoplifting calls. During the same period this year, shoplifting calls dropped to 183. Talk about a massive drop in shoplifting.
Personally, I would hate to see Walmart completely remove its self-checkout lanes. They’re fast and super convenient when you only need to grab a few items. But I wouldn’t blame them for trying to cut down on shoplifting.
