Walmart’s New ‘Dark Store’ in Dallas Leaves Shoppers Locked Out

Today I learned that Walmart is currently testing a new “dark store” in Dallas. 

When I first read about these new “dark stores,” I wasn’t exactly sure what in the world that term meant. It doesn’t sound very friendly and inviting. To me, it sounds like some sort of covert CIA operation. 

How Walmart’s “Dark Stores” Differ from Traditional Locations

But in reality, these dark stores are essentially distribution centers aimed at rivaling Amazon. However, unlike existing distribution centers that fill orders for stores and consumers, these “dark stores” are strictly focused on fulfilling online orders, according to Supply Chain Dive.

Even though they look like standard Walmart stores, the public isn’t allowed inside. A spokesperson for Walmart says the “dark stores” will be used for testing as well as order fulfillment: 

We regularly test new tools, features, and capabilities to better connect with and serve our customers, wherever and however they choose to shop. Regardless of the channel, our goal remains the same: to deliver a fast, seamless, and engaging customer experience.

Walmart Bets on Dark Stores After Big E-Commerce Gains

It will be interesting to see how this works out for Walmart. The retail giant made a big step this year, becoming e-commerce profitable for the first time with a 21% increase in sales in the first quarter of this year. They’re banking on these “dark stores” to make them even more profitable.

