Meet Darth Vader Himself at Fan Expo Dallas in June

Calling all North Texas Star Wars fans!

Star Wars star Hayden Christensen will make an appearance at this year's Fan Expo Dallas. Christensen is best known for his role as Anakin Skywalker (aka Darth Vader) in the Star Wars prequel series. While the prequels get their fair share of hate from Star Wars fans, I’m not among those fans.

I still remember the excitement I felt prior to seeing The Phantom Menace when it came out in 1999. I was all-in on all things Star Wars at the time.

I stood in line for what felt like forever outside of the old Toys "R" Us here in Wichita Falls (R.I.P.) waiting to get my hands on some of the Episode I action figures on the night they were released. Everyone one of us was hoping to get our hands on a Darth Maul figure and I was lucky enough to score one (and yes, I still have it).

As far as the movie itself goes, I thought it was good enough to go back and see a second time in the theater, even though I, like so many others, found Jar Jar Binks to be annoying. However, Darth Maul and the Pod Race scene both made the movie for me.

As for the other two prequels that actually starred Hayden Christensen (Jake Lloyd played Anakin in Episode I), I thought Attack of the Clones was much better than The Phantom Menace and Revenge of the Sith was by far the best of the prequel trilogy.

So, if you’re a fellow Star Wars nerd, make the trip to Dallas in June to meet the actor that helped bring young Anakin Skywalker to life.

The expo is going down from Friday, June 9 to Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center. Single-day tickets start at $28. Get your tickets here.

