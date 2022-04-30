Dawson Deaton Gets Drafted in the 7th Round

Texas Tech Football ended up having two players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, both on the offensive side of the ball. The second player drafted was center, Dawson Deaton (pictured, above). [Wide receiver Erik Ezukanma was drafted by the Miami Dolphins]

Deaton was drafted in the 7th Round, 246th overall, by the Cleveland Browns.

Deaton played the 2021 season at Texas Tech as a senior, and he started in 11 of 13 games for the Red Raiders. He was considered one of the best centers in college football.

After declaring for the NFL Draft, Deaton was selected to play in the East-West Shrine Game and later invited to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Deaton has a good chance at sticking with the Browns for the 2022 NFL season. ESPN already lists Deaton as the Browns third-string center on their depth chart. With the NFL expanding the practice squad over the past few seasons, more and more rookies are sticking with a team for their whole rookie season.

Last season, due to COVID-19, there were 16 practice squad spots on each of the 32 teams. For this season, the collective bargaining agreement (CBA) calls for at least 14 practice squad spots on each team. The expanded practice squads, over the past three seasons, have allowed teams to have all position groups covered with extra depth.

The Browns are now being seen as one of the AFC's better teams after the acquired quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans.

