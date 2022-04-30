Eschewing the trend in the 2022 NFL Draft of being a team to participate in trading picks, the Dallas Cowboys wrapped up the first two days of the draft with three picks, in three rounds.

Through those first three picks, the Cowboys covered NFL.com's projected needs for the roster; offensive line, defensive line and wide receiver.

The 1st Round pick of Tulsa offensive tackle Tyler Smith (pictured, above) has proven to already be a controversial pick. Why? Mainly because of his performance in college and lack of discipline which led to numerous penalties.

So, as the Cowboy enter the 2022 season, a legitimate question will be 'will Smith pan out?'

Meanwhile, for Day Two of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Cowboys made two more picks that checked off their needs list.

In the 2nd Round, the Cowboys selected DE/OLB Sam Williams from Ole Miss. As a super-senior in 2021, Williams moved from OLB to DE for the Rebels.

He played in 13 games, amassed 57 tackles, including 15 TFL's. But more importantly, he recorded 12.5 sacks. Williams should be able to make a positive impact on the Cowboys pass rush.

For their 3rd Round pick, the Cowboys went back to offense selecting a wide receiver. However, the player picked was from a lower-level FBS school. The pick was Jalen Tolbert, from South Alabama, which plays in the Sun Belt Conference.

Tolbert played four seasons for the Jaguars. In his last two, Tolbert recorded over 1,000 receiving yards in both seasons. In 2021, Tolbert caught 82 passes for 1474 yards and 8 touchdowns.

Saturday, for the final day of the draft, the Cowboys will have six picks between rounds 4 to 6.

Listen to Dallas Cowboys games in San Angelo on 97.5 KGKL-AM and ESPN 960 (KGKL-AM); and in Wichita Falls on News/Talk 96.3 & 1290 and 106.3 The Buzz.

DALLAS COWBOYS 2022 NFL DRAFT

DAY ONE & DAY TWO PICKS

Round 1 · Pick 24 (24) Tyler Smith OT Tulsa

Round 2 · Pick 24 (56) Sam Williams EDGE Mississippi

Round 3 · Pick 24 (88) Jalen Tolbert WR South Alabama

