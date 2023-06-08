‘Dazed and Confused’ Restaurant is a Real Place in Austin, Texas

Alright, alright, alright.

Remember this Scene from Dazed and Confused?

When it comes to Texas movies that people love, one that a lot of people go to is 'Dazed and Confused'. A killer soundtrack, throwback to the 1970s, plus an awesome cast. What's not to love? The movie was shot in Austin, Texas and this fast food place is actually still open to this day.

The restaurant actually opened in 1971, so about the same time that the movie took place in (1976). The restaurant looks exactly how it did back when they filmed it in the 1990's for 'Dazed and Confused'. Sometimes Hollywood movies change names of places or build up new sets for locations. Nope, 'Dazed and Confused' shot right here on location since it looked straight out of the 1970's.

Memorabilia

The restaurant even has some of the props from the movie on location if you're a super fan, but the real celebration comes on 4/20. If you love 'Dazed and Confused', get your butt down to Austin to mark the unofficial weed smoking holiday.

This Just Looks Like Art, But It's Actually Used as a TV

On April 20th every year, Top Notch broadcasts 'Dazed and Confused' onto this TV. The projector syncs up with the size of the television and folks come from all over for some food and a classic movie. So the next time you visit Austin, go check out Top Notch at 7525 Burnet Road. Then you can go party at the Moon Tower after the movie.



