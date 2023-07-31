Texas QB Arch Manning One-of-One Card Sets Record at Auction

Arch Manning hasn’t even thrown a pass in a regular-season college football game and he’s already setting records.

The hype machine has been in full effect since the latest Manning to join the ranks of college football quarterbacks announced his decision to play for the University of Texas back in 2022. Hopefully, he’ll live up to the hype when he finally takes the field during a regular-season game.

Get our free mobile app

In the meantime, Longhorn fans will just have to hang onto every little report of how he looks in practice. Seriously – I click on almost every headline with his name in it. Just like the story I clicked into this morning from ESPN.

However, this story piqued my curiosity on a couple of different levels.

For one thing, as I mentioned earlier, I’m a fan of the University of Texas. In addition, I’m an avid sports card collector.

According to the report, an Autographed Panini Prizm Black card autographed by Manning fetched a whopping $102,500 at auction. The card, a one-of-one, is the highest-selling card of all time through Panini’s website, beating out a one-of-one card from another one of my favorites, Luka Doncic. The Doncic national treasures card went for $100,000.

The best part is that the money goes to charity. Proceeds will benefit a Central Texas nonprofit with the help of St. David's HealthCare and St. David's Foundation. It’s not known who won the auction, but the person will get to meet Manning, catch passes from him, and will be there when the check is presented to charity.

LOOK: These Are the Richest NFL players To uncover the richest NFL players, Stacker consulted Celebrity Net Worth and ranked them by their 2022 net worth, calculated using a proprietary formula.

TACKLE THESE: Check Out the Best Uniforms In Each NFL Team's History