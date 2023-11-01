Detained Texas Shoplifter Slips Out of Handcuffs and Steals Police Car

Here’s what not to do if you’re ever detained for shoplifting.

First of all, don’t shoplift and you don’t have to worry about being detained. I understand that there have been cases in which someone was in a tough spot in life and was desperate for food. But a lot of times, people just want something for free.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m no angel. I know what it’s like to be in handcuffs. And it isn’t fun. Those things are not made for comfort.

However, as much as it sucks, you have to face the music when you choose to break the law and get caught. Evading arrest or simply not showing up for your court date is only going to make things worse.

And in case you don’t believe me, meet Toscha Sponsler. She was detained for shoplifting back in September of 2017 in Lufkin, according to KTRE 9.

Looking at the video, it appears she had quite a bit of stolen items in her bag. So, she may have received a hefty fine and maybe some jail time, depending on prior convictions.

But after she slipped out of the handcuffs and managed to steal the police car she was detained in and led the police on a high-speed chase that lasted over 20 minutes, she was sentenced to 45 years in prison.

And that is how you make a bad situation much, much worse.

