This is what not to do if you happen to be a clerk at a convenience store and you catch someone shoplifting.

Don’t get me wrong, I totally understand getting pissed off when someone steals from you. But, it’s not worth getting your ass kicked. Just call the cops and let them do their thing.

Maybe the guys in the below video did call the cops. Hopefully, they did. But the clerks at a Shell station located at I-45 and Linfield Road in Dallas most certainly decided to take matters into their own hands and confronted the shoplifter.

At the beginning of the video, you see the shoplifter on the ground and the two guys appear to have him whooped. But the dude was eventually able to get back on his feet and started throwing some blows of his own.

The clerks didn’t want any part of him at that point and started backing off, eventually making their way back into the gas station.

Some of the people commenting on the video were complaining that no police showed up during the altercation.

As I pointed out earlier, we don’t know whether or not the police were called. And even if they were, the video lasts all of 33 seconds, which isn’t enough time for the police to get to the scene of the crime in a small town with a population of 200 people, much less a major city like Dallas.

