Did a Texas Woman Really Bake Bread in Her Mailbox?

Yes, it gets extremely hot here in Texas. But does it get hot enough to bake bread in a mailbox?

I remember being told when I was growing up that the pavement would get so hot here that you could fry an egg on it. Now, I never saw anybody do it, but it always seemed plausible.

And here recently, I saw a picture of a pan of cookies on someone’s dashboard that had allegedly baked in the hot Texas sun. Again, I would have to witness it myself to totally believe it, but it does seem reasonable.

And now we have the viral picture of a Houston woman by the name of Roberta Wright who supposedly baked a loaf of bread in her mailbox.

Did I believe it was real when I saw the picture? Not at all. But it appears some people on Facebook fell for it.

So, KTRK caught up with Wright to get the scoop. And it turns out no, she didn’t really bake the bread in her mailbox. It was all in good fun.

But it was good fun that put her squarely in the spotlight. Wright says she has heard from people and even countries that she had never heard from.

With so many people having seen the photo (and some apparently falling for it), I can’t help but wonder if someone out there actually attempted to bake bread in their mailbox.

