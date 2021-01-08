Friday evening (January 9th), hours after Twitter permanently suspended President Donald Trump's personal Twitter account, @realdonaldtrump, Rush Limbaugh left Twitter.

Limbaugh leaving Twitter was done with no fanfare. If you went to his account, @realrlimbuagh on Twitter after 9 p.m. on Friday night, a simple message of "This Account Doesn't Exist" is shown.

@realrlimbaugh, Twitter

Friday evening during his show, Mark Levin also said he will be ending his presence on Twitter. Levin is pushing his listeners to Parler and Rumble. He criticized Twitter for unnecessary censorship of President Trump.

KFYO's Chad Hasty has been on Parler for months now, and you can follow him @ChadHastyRadio. KFYO is on Parler: @KFYO. The same with Robert Pratt of Pratt on Texas. Pratt in on Parler at @PrattonTexas.

Nationally syndicated host Ben Ferguson also announced he's dumping Twitter and going to Parler.

However, Parler's boom in popularity may be short-lived. Google has removed Parler from their Android-based Google Play store. Multiple national media outlets also report that Apple is considering doing the same to Parler in their app store. The San Francisco Chronicle reported Friday evening that "Google has blocked the messaging and social network app Parler from its store. The company cited the 'urgent public safety threat' in restricting the app, touted as a free-speech alternative."

Also Friday evening, President Trump released an official statement speaking out against Twitter. "I predicted this would happen," he wrote in part. "We have been negotiating with various other sites, and will have a big announcement soon, while we also look at the possibilities of building out our own platform in the near future. We will not be SILENCED!"

"Twitter is not about FREE SPEECH. They are all about promoting a Radical Left platform where some of the most vicious people in the world are allowed to speak freely," Trump added.