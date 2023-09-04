Get Ready for Dinosaurs to Be Running Around Downtown Wichita Falls!

If you see dinosaurs running around Wichita Falls in a few weeks, this is completely normal.

What Is Going On in Wichita Falls?

Coming up on October 14th, downtown Wichita Falls will be having a Dino Dash 5K Fun Run. Folks are encouraged to dress up like a dinosaur to compete in the event. Prizes will be awarded for the best dinosaur costumes.



via GIPHY

Where is This Taking Place?

713 Ohio Avenue which is where the Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market is located. The event starts at 9AM on October 14th, but you will want to get there earlier than that. Packets will start being handed out around 8AM. The Farmers Market will be dinosaur themed that weekend and refreshments will be given out to those taking part in the Fun Run.

Bring the Kiddos!

Obviously with a bunch of folks dressing up like dinosaurs, you will want to bring the kids out to this event. Besides the fun run, they will have plenty activities for them to take part in as well, including a bounce house.

Don't Wait to Register

I know the event is over a month away, but you really want to be signed up by September 15th. If you register before then, you will get a free T Shirt. You will also get a cool challenge coin at the completion of the run.

How Do You Register?

Simple, just click this link for Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Wichita County. Register form is on their site and if you have any additional questions, you can call them at (940) 767-2447.

