It's going to be a good time and for a great cause. Get signed up today for the John Wayne Cancer Foundation "Grit Series" 5-K. The closest "Grit Series" event will take place in Fort Worth, TX. in the Stockyards on Saturday, November 13th (11-13-21). The run/walk will start at 8:00am that morning at the John Wayne: An American Experience museum at 2501 Rodeo Plaza in the Ft. Worth Stockyards. All proceeds to benefit the JWCF (John Wayne Cancer Foundation) to help fund the fight against cancer.

The JWCF "Grit Series" 5k will start at the John Wayne: An American Experience museum in the Ft. Worth Stockyards and wind its way through Trinity Trail and back to the museum. You'll get to run/walk through the historic Stockyards and some of the most scenic "wild west" locations throughout the area. The Grand Marshall of the JWCF "Grit Series" 5k will be Cowgirl Hall of Fame member Pam Minick.

To pre-register for the JWCF "Grit Series" 5k click here. All participants will receive a special edition t-shirt, mug and a FREE TICKET to the John Wayne: An American Experience museum. That's not all after the 5k is over and the course closes there's going to be live music with the "Country Music Showdown" featuring 10 bands from 11:00am until 6:00pm and ending with a free concert by Will Carter.

If you've never been to the John Wayne: An American Experience museum in the Fort Worth Stockyards you have to check it out. It's an incredible place filled with all kinds of "Duke" movie memorabilia and is a must-see for all fans. You could do the JWCF "Grit Series" 5k, hit the museum and enjoy some live music. Make a full day of it in the Ft. Worth Stockyards. Check out the gallery below for a sneak peek of the museum.

John Wayne: An American Experience museum Ft. Worth, TX. If you're a fan of the Duke you have to make the trip to Ft. Worth and visit the John Wayne: An American Experience museum. It's located in the Ft. Worth Stockyards at 2501 Rodeo Plaza. The gallery below isn't even close to half of what you'll see there. With 10,000 square feet and several rooms, the exhibit has everything from John Wayne's early childhood to his final days. You can get up close and personal with all the costumes, wardrobe, and props that John Wayne used in his films and throughout his career. Along with all the great displays throughout the exhibit, there are quotes from the Duke, interactive video and audio sections, and most, if not all of the walls are covered in photo murals and picture collages of the Duke.

