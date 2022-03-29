Do You Know About the Unique Oklahoma Rose Rocks?

I'm not one that is impressed by rocks, but these actually look pretty cool.

I always say to learn something new everyday. Today I learned Oklahoma is famous for Rose Rocks, in fact they're the official state rock. Apparently these things are only found in Oklahoma. They form from sandstone, a sedimentary rock scattered all over the state. The chemicals needed to create rose rocks only exist in a two-mile band between Lake Stanley Draper and Noble.

The reason I learned about these today is because Oklahoma is trying to build a turnpike that could affect the growth of these rocks. "We would love to preserve these for future generations because once we destroy them they will never reform," Amy Cerato said. She is geotechnical engineer and OU professor. She says these rocks forming like this are rarer than diamonds because they can only form in these specific conditions.

Don't get me wrong, these things are all over the place in those lakes. In fact, if you go rock hunting, you can take up to six with you at a time. I'm not a big outdoorsy person, but I had no idea Oklahoma had this going on. I may need to plan a day trip and go rock hunting. These things look pretty cool.

^Also I learned just north of us in Lawton, they have the Rose Rock Spa. Which actually does have some rose rocks. Am I the only person that didn't know about these things?

