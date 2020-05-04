Don Shula, Winningest Coach in NFL History, Dead at 90

Hall of Fame football coach Don Shula passed away this morning in south Florida at the age of 90, according to Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald.

Shula is undoubtedly in the pantheon of football coaches as one of the best to ever do it.

A 4-time NFL Coach of the Year, he ranks first all-time in career wins with 347.

He coached the Miami Dolphins to two Super Bowl championships, including a perfect 17-0 season in 1972, the only NFL team in history to have a perfect season.

Prior to his time as coach of Miami, he was head coach of the Baltimore Colts, who he led to an NFL Championship in 1968.

Shula also ranks first in most games coached (526), most consecutive seasons coached (33), and is tied for first with most Super Bowl losses (4).

Shula was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy Bartish Shula, and leaves behind five children in Dave, Donna, Sharon, Anne and Mike, and his second wife Mary Anne Stephens Shula.