And Now…a Pregnant Woman Picking Up a Snake

It’s surprising, the things that go viral.

Today’s viral video is that of a woman, seven months pregnant, on the phone and sporting flip flops who happens upon a snake in the road in Arizona.

Unlike this old boy (who would’ve taken off running the other way), she walked right over to the thing and snatched it up.

Tawney Rauch is her name and she says she knew the snake wasn’t venomous, so she wasn’t worried at all about picking it up - she just was just looking to save it.

Apparently, they make 'em tough out there in Arizona. I've never been there, but suddenly I wanna go.