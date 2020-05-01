Whataburger Will Open Dining Rooms When ‘Time is Right’
Governor Abbott’s plan to reopen Texas goes into effect today.
And even though all retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls in Texas are allowed to reopen with only 25% capacity, Whataburger isn’t quite ready to open their dining rooms.
In a statement to KSAT, Whataburger said they are still working on a plan to open their dining room to guests:
While we’re seeing some states lift stay-at-home orders, Whataburger is still working on a plan to reopen our dining rooms only when the time is right. It’s critical that we have the correct processes and training in place to keep our Whataburger Family – both employees and guests – safe when we do reopen. In the meantime, we’re proud to offer our customers a warm meal and a kind word through the drive-thru and curbside pickup.
Yeah, we may have to wait a while before we can dine-in at Whataburger, but at least we can still get our Patty Melt fix through the drive-thru or curbside.