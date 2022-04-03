Donald Trump Endorses Sarah Palin’s Alaska Congressional Campaign

Sunday evening, Donald Trump, through his Save America PAC, announced he's endorsing Sarah Palin in her run for Congress.

Palin once served as governor of Alaska and was John McCain's vice presidential running mate in the 2008 election.

The statement former president Trump released through his PAC said [sic]:

"Wonderful patriot Sarah Palin of Alaska just announced that she is running for Congress, and that means there will be a true America First fighter on the ballot to replace the late and legendary Congressman Don Young. Sarah shocked many when she endorsed me very early in 2016, and we won big. Now, it’s my turn! Sarah has been a champion for Alaska values, Alaska energy, Alaska jobs, and the great people of Alaska. She was one of the most popular Governors because she stood up to corruption in both State Government and the Fake News Media. Sarah lifted the McCain presidential campaign out of the dumps despite the fact that she had to endure some very evil, stupid, and jealous people within the campaign itself. They were out to destroy her, but she didn’t let that happen. Sarah Palin is tough and smart and will never back down, and I am proud to give her my Complete and Total Endorsement, and encourage all Republicans to unite behind this wonderful person and her campaign to put America First!"

Alaska has just one Congressional seat. Palin is one of over 40 candidates who filed to run for the seat.

Alaska voters will actually vote to fill the seat four separate times before the end of the year. This summer, the special election will have both a primary and general election, and then Alaska's regularly scheduled primary and general elections will also be held.

