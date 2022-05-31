Beto O’Rourke Is Back to Thinking You Can’t Keep Your AR-15

Get our free mobile app

Democratic candidate for governor of Texas Beto O'Rourke is once again flip-flopping on his gun beliefs and who can or can't keep their guns.

As we reported earlier, O'Rourke first began making headlines on the topic of guns in 2018 when he appeared on my radio show and told the audience that if you are a responsible gun owner, you should be able to keep your AR-15. At the time, O'Rourke was challenging Senator Ted Cruz and Cruz was able to win re-election.

Then, in 2019, O'Rourke decided to run for president and said "hell yes" to taking "your AR-15s and AK-47s." Of course O'Rourke lost that race, too, but decided he would continue advocating for taking away people's firearms. O'Rourke even kept his position at the beginning of his campaign for Texas governor, telling CNN in November 2020 that he still held that position.

O'Rourke flip-flopped again this past February when he gave a speech in East Texas. Our past story had O'Rourke telling a crowd that he wasn't interested in taking guns away from people.

"I'm not interested in taking anything from anyone. What I want to make sure that we do is defend the Second Amendment,” he said according to KLTV. "I want to make sure that we protect our fellow Texans far better than we’re doing right now. And that we listen to law enforcement, which Greg Abbott refused to do. He turned his back on them when he signed that permitless carry bill that endangers the lives of law enforcement in a state that’s seen more cops and sheriff’s deputies gunned down than in any other."

Months later and O'Rourke has changed his position once again. According to FOX News, O'Rourke now says he doesn't believe you should be able to keep your AR-15s:

"I think we are fools to believe anything other than that these weapons of war will continued to be used with greater frequency against our fellow Americans," he said during a town hall meeting in Abilene, Texas.

"...I don't think that the people who have them right now in civilian use should be able to keep them," he said in a different town hall held the same day in San Angelo, Texas.

