One of the 2000's most prominent Republicans is getting back in the game.

Friday evening, former Alaska Governor and Vice Presidential candidate Sarah Palin (pictured, above) has announced a run for Congress.

Palin said on Facebook, "Today I’m announcing my candidacy for the U.S. House seat representing Alaska. Public service is a calling, and I would be honored to represent the men and women of Alaska in Congress, just as Rep. Young did for 49 years. I realize that I have very big shoes to fill, and I plan to honor Rep. Young’s legacy by offering myself up in the name of service to the state he loved and fought for, because I share that passion for Alaska and the United States of America."

Alaska only has one Congressional seat, and it is currently vacant after last month's passing of Congressman Don Young. Young was the longest serving Republican in Congress. Young was first sworn in to represent Alaska on March 6, 1973, during the 93rd Congress, after he had won a special election.

According to the Anchorage Daily News, Palin is one of over 50 candidates who have filed to replace Young in Congress.

A primary election, for the special election, will be held June 11, with the top four vote-getters advancing to an August 16 special general election. Also on August 16, will be the regularly scheduled primary election, with the top four vote-getters advancing to the November general election. For both the special general election and the November general election, the results will be determined by ranked-choice voting.

The winner of the general election for the Alaska At-Large Congressional seat will serve the full term in Congress from January 2, 2023-January 1, 2025.

Palin's political experience includes serving as mayor of Wasilla, Alaska from 1996-2002; and Governor of Alaska from December 2006-July 2009. She was also Senator John McCain's running mate when he was the Republican nominee for president in 2008. The McCain-Palin ticket lost to Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

Since leaving political office in 2009, Palin formed a political action committee, wrote two books, toured the country making speeches and endorsed a number of Republicans in their political campaigns. In early 2016, Palin became a supporter of Donald Trump when he was running for president in Republican Primary elections.

Palin also said on Facebook on Friday, "At this critical time in our nation’s history, we need leaders who will combat the left’s socialist, big-government, America-last agenda. This country was built by heroes, and the radical left dishonors their legacies by opening our borders to illegal immigrants, mortgaging our children’s future, and selling out our nation’s interests to the highest bidder.

"I’m in this race to win it and join the fight for freedom alongside other patriots willing to sacrifice all to save our country," said Sarah Palin.

