Donald Trump Will Speak Next Month at CPAC Texas

CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Conference, is holding additional events across the country this summer. Under the banner "CPAC 2021: America UnCanceled," one of the events will be held in Dallas, Texas on July 9th-11th, 2021 at the Hilton Anatole.

CPAC is lining up speakers for the Texas event, and on Thursday announced that former president Donald Trump will speak at the event. Also slated to speak is Dr. Ben Carson, former HUD Secretary under President Trump.

The full agenda of events has not been released for CPAC Texas, but it would be assumed that former president Trump would speak on either Saturday, July 10th or Sunday, July 11th.

Ticket prices for CPAC Texas start at $50 for students and at $275 for the general public. Here is a listing of what comes with each tier of ticketing for the event:

General Ticket: $275

Access to General Session (Saturday – Sunday)

CPAC Central (Friday – Sunday)

CPAC Welcome Reception taking place in CPAC Central (Friday evening)

Access to Direct Action Training (Friday)

Premium – Silver Ticket: $2,750 Private access to the Silver Lounge with breakfast, lunch, refreshments, conference live streaming, and wireless internet

Dedicated volunteers available to assist in the lounge during conference hours

Priority reserved seating in the General Session

Priority and early-access lines into the General Session

Invitations to Friday night VIP reception

Access to CPAC Central (Friday – Sunday)

Access to Direct Action Training (Friday) Limited Availability Premium – Gold Ticket: $6,750 Private access to the Gold Lounge with breakfast, lunch, refreshments (including bar service), conference live streaming, and wireless internet

Lounge will feature occasional VIPs

Dedicated staffer in lounge during conference hours

Priority reserved boxed seating in the General Session

Priority and early-access lines into the General Session

Ticket to all evening VIP receptions (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

Access to CPAC Central (Friday – Sunday)

Access to Direct Action Training (Friday) Limited Availability Premium – Platinum Ticket: $15,000 Concierge Experience for entirety of the conference

Backstage access for select speakers

Reserved Hotel Suite for three nights

Car service to/from the airport and to the Hotel

Access to Platinum Lounge. Includes access to high-level CPAC speakers, breakfast, lunch, refreshments (bar service), conference live streaming, and wireless internet

Dedicated staffer in lounge during conference hours

Priority reserved boxed Seating in the front row of the Ballroom

Priority and early-access lines into the Ballroom

Ticket to all evening VIP Receptions (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

Invitation to exclusive VIP dinner on Friday Night

Name recognition as a Platinum Ticketholder on the projection screens of the General Session each day

Access to CPAC Central (Friday – Sunday)

Access to Direct Action Training (Friday) Limited Availability

The Conservative Political Action Conference is the one of the largest annual gathering of conservatives in the U.S. Trump spoke at CPAC's main annual conference earlier this year in Orlando, and won the CPAC presidential straw poll at the event.