Former President Donald Trump made his first major post-presidency speech Sunday afternoon at the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida.

Trump, the nation's 45th president, spoke for an hour-and-a-half on current events, battling the President Biden administration, Republican strength and election reform.

While Trump didn't say if he would run for president in 2024, he raised some eyebrows with a remark that he might consider beating Democrats "for a third time."

Trump said during his speech: "The mission of our movement and the Republican Party must be to create a future of good jobs, strong families, safe communities, a vibrant culture and a great nation for all Americans and that’s what we are creating."

Rumors about Trump splintering off from Republicans to create a third party were met with a swift rebuke. "We are not starting new parties... We have the Republican Party, it's going to unite and be stronger than ever before – I am not starting a new party, that was fake news," he said.

Trump criticized President Joe Biden for his handling of a number of issues during his first month in office. Trump called for Biden to allow all children to return to school because of the continuing drop in COVID-19 cases nationwide.

Trump also pointed out issues he sees with Biden's handling of immigration and border security, "by recklessly eliminating our border, security measures, controls, all the things we put into place, Joe Biden has triggered a massive flood of illegal immigration into our country like we've never seen before."

Trump's presence at CPAC 2021 was also felt through his winning of the Washington Times/CPAC 2024 Straw Poll. Sixty eight percent of the straw poll's participants said they want Trump to run for president again in 2024.

The Washington Times also notes:

When stacked up against a list of 20 other names in the straw poll, Mr. Trump was the pick of 55%, distantly followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who likely had a favorite son advantage. This year’s Conservative Political Action Conference was held in Orlando, Florida. No other candidate topped 5% in the poll.

Photos of President Trump's speech from CPAC 2021: