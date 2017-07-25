Drive-By Dunk Challenge Leaves No Driveway Rim Unjammed

It's the "stuff" of legends.

The #DriveByDunkChallenge has been circulating on Twitter and Instagram for almost a week now and features people pulling up to random baskets outside of homes, dunking and then speeding off before anyone catches you.

Somewhere, Dr. J, the founding father of glorious dunks, is smiling.

Basketball stars and regular folks alike have taken part in the fad, which does not always go according to plan. Heck, even Kentucky coach John Calipari got in on the fun. Not surprisingly, he did one dunk and was done. That's symbolically appropriate, wouldn't you say?