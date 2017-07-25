Texas School District Approves Paddling as a Punishment

Would you want your kids to be paddled at school?

In the Three Rivers school district, just south of San Antonio, they will be adopting a new policy this coming school year. They can discipline a child with a paddle that will be made out of wood. This form of corporal punishment was approved with a unanimous 6-0 decision.

Don't worry, parents must sign a slip and provide verbal consent to provide permission for the school to administer this punishment. So if you sign and the kid acts up, that's a paddling. “If the parent is not comfortable with it, that’s the end of the discussion,” Superintendent Mary Springs said .

Three Rivers Elementary School’s campus behavior coordinator, Andrew Amaro thinks this is a good tool to get kids to behave in school. He was paddled when he went to school and he believes it works. “It was an immediate response for me. I knew that if I got in trouble with a teacher and I was disrespectful, whatever the infraction was, I knew I was going to get a swat by the principal,” said Amaro.

The district will be keeping reports on how many times they paddled students during this coming school year and to see if it actually has a decline on behavioral issues.