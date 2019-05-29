Drunk Wichita Falls Woman Arrested For Assaulting Paramedic

A 52-year-old Wichita Falls woman was arrested for striking paramedics that were attempting to wake her after she passed out at a local restaurant.

According to KAUZ , officers were dispatched to Cheddar's restaurant Tuesday to assist paramedics with an intoxicated woman, Gina Blackburn, who had passed out in a booth. Paramedics performed a sternum rub to wake Blackburn, who began cursing at the officers and paramedics before punching a paramedic and passing out again. Paramedics woke Blackburn again and she repeatedly struck a paramedic in the thigh with her forearm. Blackburn was then removed from the restaurant and charged with Assault of a Public Servant.

A search on MugShots.com shows a previous arrest for Blackburn for DWI repetition.