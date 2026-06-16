Wichita Falls Area Crime Stoppers wants to remind you that this is the time of year when you need to be extra vigilant to protect yourself from thieves. Trust me when I tell you a little bit of extra care goes a long way.

While securing your valuables inside your vehicle should always be top of mind, the Wichita Falls Police Department sees a spike in vehicle burglaries during the summer months. The thing is that these burglaries don’t typically involve the thief using any sort of object to gain entry into the vehicles.

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Instead, burglars are looking for soft targets, aka “crimes of opportunity.” They’ll roam through parking lots and neighborhoods, pulling on door handles, looking for unlocked vehicles. And in many cases, there are valuables right there in plain sight.

That’s why I always lock the door of our vehicles the moment I get out. I don’t care if I’m only going to be in a convenience store for a few minutes. My main objective is to make things as hard as possible for anyone who is up to no good.

I also do my best to hide any valuables inside so as not to tempt anyone who might break a window to access the vehicle. It’s also a good idea to remove everything from the vehicle before going inside for the night – especially firearms.

If you notice suspicious activity, don’t stay silent. Help your neighbors out by submitting a tip to Crime Stoppers. You can call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

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