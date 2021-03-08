Eat at Johnny Carino’s This Tuesday and Support Meals On Wheels

Here's a great idea, head on over to Johnny Carino's for dinner on Tuesday and help raise money for The Kitchen's Meals On Wheels program.

As odd as it sounds for this Midwesterner turned Texan with a solid Dutch heritage, I absolutely love Italian food so pretty much any excuse will get me there.

The Kitchen - Meals On Wheels via Facebook

When you dine at Johnny Carino's on Kell West this Tuesday evening you'll not only get a great meal, but you'll be helping others less fortunate than you get meals as well. From 4 until 9 on Tuesday, March 9th, 10% of the profits will be donated to The Kitchen - Meals On Wheels.

The Meals On Wheels program provides seniors, disabled, and homebound individuals in Wichita Falls with hot, nutritious meals. The volunteers who deliver those meals daily are sometimes the only personal interaction that these people get, so the Meals On Wheels program feeds them in more ways than one.

This Tuesday's event at Johnny Carino's is part of March For Meals and an easy way to support what The Kitchen does, but there are other ways you can get involved as well. You can always make a monetary donation, or just donate a little of your time. Meals On Wheels delivery routes are almost always available and you can sign up to run one once a week, as needed as a substitute, or even every day if you like.

Just reach out to The Kitchen with any questions and they'll be happy to answer them for you.