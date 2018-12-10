Ecstasy Found in Kid’s Hamburger at a Texas Sonic

Sure your kid's meal comes with a toy, but this is not what you want to see in your kid's meal.

This past Friday over in Taylor, Texas a family noticed something strange in their daughter's burger. It was some sort of pill and the kid asked her parents if it was candy. Thankfully the kid did not eat the 'candy'. The parents went to the police department with the pill and it tested positive as MDMA. Methylenedioxymethamphetamine is commonly known as ecstasy.

Police then went to the Sonic location to figure out how this got into a kid's hamburger. They spoke to the manager Tanisha Monavette Dancer, turns out Tanisha just so happened to have three of those tablets on her when police searched the restaurant. Two other employees, Jose Javier Molina and Jonathan Ray Roberson, were also placed under arrest.

Dancer was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and Endangering a Child. The other two employees had warrants out for their arrest and that is why they were brought in.

The Sonic Director of Operations advised that they have terminated the employment of Dancer. Taylor Police believe that there is no longer a risk to public safety following these arrests.