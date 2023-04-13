Person Smuggling Illegal Immigrants in Texas Leads Police on High-Speed Chase

Here’s what not to do when a police officer attempts to pull you over.

I’m sure it happens every once in a blue moon, but 99.9% of the time, you’re not going to get away from the police during a high-speed chase. Just pull over and take your punishment.

And here’s the thing – not only are you delaying the inevitable when you run from the police, but you’re also putting your own life and the lives of others at risk by doing so.

So, when I first watched the below video, I couldn’t figure out why the driver didn’t just pull over and surrender himself and the illegal immigrants. I think if I were one of the immigrants, I would rather be deported than dead. But there’s much more to it than that.

Why was the driver running from the police?

It turns out the driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old Donald Graves, is wanted in Baton Rouge, Louisiana for two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder from a gang-related shooting that happened in February of 2022. He’s now also facing federal smuggling charges, along with the passenger of the vehicle, 25-year-old Najoua Harris.

Ultimately, the police found six illegal immigrants in the vehicle, with two of them hiding in the trunk. Can you imagine what must have been going through the heads of the two in the trunk? At least the people in the back seat could see what was going on. Then again, maybe it’s best they didn’t witness the chaos unfold.

