Ellen Responds to Backlash Over Picture with Bush at Cowboys Game

Ellen DeGeneres had to take a few minutes out of her show to respond to the backlash over being seen sitting next to former President Bush as a Cowboys game over the weekend.

Ellen opened her show on Tuesday addressing the ridiculous controversy from the weekend where the popular host was seen laughing with George W. Bush, whom she's friends with, at the Cowboys game over the weekend. Ellen mentioned that she and her wife Portia were invited to the game by Jerry Jones and his daughter Charlotte, who was sitting next Portia. People got online and spoke out against Ellen for being a gay liberal and being friends with Bush, a president who supported many anti-LGBTQ measures.

Ellen reminded people of something she feels many have forgotten, that you can be (and should be) friends with people who have different opinions than you: