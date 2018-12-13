A tribute like you have never seen before.

Over in San Marcos, Texas skydivers at Spaceland San Marcos honored our former president with a special skydive tribute. If you can believe it, Bush was actually a big fan of skydiving and actually did it a few times in his life.

I cannot picture him skydiving, no idea he was a thrill seeker like that. He skydived on his 75th, 80th, 85th and 90th birthdays. I hope when I am that old I can still skydive. A group of twenty skydivers and a cameraman decided to hold hands and form the number 41 in the sky for our 41st President.