Former President George H.W. Bush has been admitted to the intensive care unit at a Houston Methodist Hospital due to a respiratory issue stemming from pneumonia. His wife, Barbara, has also been checked in as a precaution, following a bout of coughing and fatigue.

Bush's spokesman, Jim McGrath, released as statement saying, "Doctors performed a procedure to protect and clear his airway that required sedation." The 41st president, now age 92, is "stable and resting comfortably," but is expected to remain in the ICU until cleared by doctors.

Bush has suffered a series of ailments in recent years, though he remains tough and active. Those close to him expect him out of the hospital soon.