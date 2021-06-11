Entire Coliseum Crowd Sings National Anthem And It’s Breathtaking

The New York Islanders were taking on the Boston Bruins in post-season action Wednesday night and Nicole Raviv had been assigned to sing the National Anthem. No biggie, she's one of the Islanders' go-to performers for that task for a long time, but this night was different.

The coliseum announcer introduced the colors and then said that Nicole would lead them as they 'sing together' the National Anthem. As soon as she started Nicole realized that the crowd was really into it, so she lowered her microphone and gave them their moment.

And what a moment it was. It gives me goosebumps.

Nicole did take the mic again for the high part and to finish the song to thunderous applause and cheers from the entire room.

A veteran of this task, even Nicole Raviv said later that she was surprised and impressed, stating that her 'heart is full.'

Like most teams, the Islanders went through most of the season without very many fans in the stands, it was only a couple of months ago that Nassau Coliseum was opened up completely. The stats say there were 13,917 attending Wednesday night's game.

In case you're wondering, the Islanders took the game 6 - 2 and will advance to Stanley Cup semifinal action against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Wichita Falls Warriors will be taking on the Shreveport Mudbugs at Kay Yeager Coliseum tonight, let's see if we can outdo these New Yorkers when it's time for the National Anthem.