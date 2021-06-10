Texans on Unemployment Will No Longer Be Able to Turn Down Jobs Due to Fear of COVID

The Texas Workforce Commission is ending an exemption put into place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting June 26, those who turn down a job because they believe a certain employer doesn’t have the proper COVID safety protocols in place will no longer be eligible to receive benefits, according to The Texas Tribune.

In a press release, TWC cited the decline in cases and vaccine availability as factors in the decision:

The decline in COVID cases in Texas, widespread availability of vaccines, and greater availability of services such as child care renders such guidance out of date as Texas ends certain federal unemployment programs with the benefit week ending June 26, 2021 and Texas’ economy continues to recover.

TWC is committed to helping Texans get back to work with several resources to take advantage of:

If you need more info, call 512-463-8942 or visit www.texasworkforce.org.

