Texans on Unemployment Will No Longer Be Able to Turn Down Jobs Due to Fear of COVID

The Texas Workforce Commission is ending an exemption put into place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting June 26, those who turn down a job because they believe a certain employer doesn’t have the proper COVID safety protocols in place will no longer be eligible to receive benefits, according to The Texas Tribune.

In a press release, TWC cited the decline in cases and vaccine availability as factors in the decision:

The decline in COVID cases in Texas, widespread availability of vaccines, and greater availability of services such as child care renders such guidance out of date as Texas ends certain federal unemployment programs with the benefit week ending June 26, 2021 and Texas’ economy continues to recover.

TWC is committed to helping Texans get back to work with several resources to take advantage of:

Visit MyTXCareer.com or WorkInTexas.com to see available jobs and to connect with employers. MyTXCareer.com is geared toward new users with a streamlined job search experience, while WorkInTexas.com is a more comprehensive resource.

Jobseekers can also visit one of Texas’ 180 Workforce Solutions Centers for assistance. Workforce Solutions North Texas is located at 4309 Old Jacksboro Highway #300 in Wichita Falls.

TWC also offers Restaurant Recovery Training to train workers for jobs in the restaurant industry.

The commission also sponsors Virtual and In-Person Job Fairs to help people get back to work.

If child care is an issue, workers can take advantage of TWC’s child care services program.

If you need more info, call 512-463-8942 or visit www.texasworkforce.org.

