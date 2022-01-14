Face It, You Are Probably Going to Get COVID-19 in Lubbock

Get our free mobile app

It's probably not the message you want to hear, but it's the one being sent out now by Dr. Fauci and others in the government, like the acting commissioner of the FDA who said this week, "most people are going to get COVID."

At some point this afternoon, the City of Lubbock will announce new COVID-19 numbers for the City of Lubbock. Most likely, the number of positive cases will be high and there will be some on Facebook calling for a shutdown or blaming people who aren't wearing masks.

We've all seen the news this week that COVID-19 is spreading in schools and some school districts in Texas are suspending classes until they can find enough teachers and substitutes to hold classes. Even some colleges are asking classes to go virtual in Texas and throughout the United States.

Yes, COVID-19 seems to be everywhere as we're halfway through the first month. The Biden administration's answer? We're going to mail out tests! Thanks, I guess.

The truth of the matter seems to be this, according to government officials: You are probably going to catch COVID-19. It might not be today. It might not be next week. But you probably will. Or maybe you already have and you had no idea. But that doesn't mean you'll get sick. It doesn't mean you will end up in the hospital. And it really doesn't mean you will die.

This isn't just me telling you this. The most famous doctor in the world believes this to be the case. Whether you like Dr. Fauci or not, his message is simple: "Just about everybody" will be infected at some point with omicron. At least that's what Dr. Fauci had to say earlier this week.

From The Hill:

“Omicron, with its extraordinary, unprecedented degree of efficiency of transmissibility, will, ultimately, find just about everybody,” Fauci told the Center for Strategic and International Studies during a “fireside chat.” “Those who have been vaccinated and vaccinated and boosted would get exposed. Some, maybe a lot of them, will get infected but will very likely, with some exceptions, do reasonably well in the sense of not having hospitalization and death,” he added.

This may have many people worried. But the good news is that omicron is less severe than the delta variant, according to Axios and the CDC:

The study also showed that Omicron infections were also associated with a 74% reduction in risk of going to the ICU, as well as a 53% reduction in risk of being hospitalized, Rochelle Walensky said.

In the study, there was also a 91 percent reduction in risk of death, and 90 percent of those who've had to go to the hospital were released in three days or less.

Yes, over the next couple of weeks we will probably see an increase in COVID-19 news stories and may even see numbers continue to increase. Will Dr. Fauci be right and most people catch COVID-19? That remains to be seen, but just know it's possible. And also know that just because you might catch COVID-19, it doesn't mean it's a death sentence or that you will be hospitalized or even get sick at all.

