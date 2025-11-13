The Old Farmer’s Almanac has released its forecast for Christmas 2025. If their forecast is accurate, Texas and Oklahoma are in for an extra Christmas present this year. Unless, of course, you’re dreaming of a White Christmas.

I’ll be perfectly honest with you in that I couldn’t care less about a White Christmas. Sure, snow is beautiful and can be a lot of fun, but as someone who just doesn’t like cold weather, I can do without it.

Living in this part of the country, the only guarantee when it comes to the weather is that it will be hot from late May to September. That’s why I’ll take sunny and warm temperatures every chance I get in the wintertime.

Get our free mobile app

READ NEXT: The Worst Mall in America for Black Friday is Right Here in Texas

Farmer’s Almanac Forecast for Christmas

And if the Farmer’s Almanac gets it right, we’ll have just that on Christmas Day. Forecasters are calling for “smooth travel and pleasant temperatures.” You’ll hear no complaints from me.

In fact, as a family that does traditional foods like turkey and ham on Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, respectively, we like to mix it up on Christmas. So, I’m thinking I may have to fire the smoker up and do a little barbecuing this year.

But it’s also good news for those who travel to be with family on Christmas. Usually, cold and wet conditions in this neck of the woods mean sleet and treacherous road conditions. It’ll be nice not to have to deal with that. Let’s hope they get it right this year.

The Reason I Shop at Buc-ee's for Christmas Gifts There are a gazillion reasons to shop at a Texas Buc-ee's, which is why I also do my Christmas shopping at this retail heaven on earth! Gallery Credit: Tasha Stevens

The Most Popular Christmas Movies of All-Time