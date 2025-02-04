Farmer’s Almanac Releases Forecast for Texas This Spring

Will spring bring some much-needed rain to Texas? Here’s what Farmer’s Almanac has to say about it.

I’m so looking forward to spring weather – especially after this early February fake spring we’ve been having. I’m sure I’m in the majority when it comes to my love of warm weather. But I do know a few people who love winter.

Not that I hate winter. But it is my least favorite season by far. The best part of winter for me is that it makes me appreciate the other seasons that much more.

So far, it has been a mild, dry winter in Texas, with average temperatures being warmer than usual. We’ve had a couple of stretches of below-freezing temps, but for the most part, it’s been one of the mildest winters I can remember.

So, it stands to reason that spring will be warm and dry. According to the folks at Farmer’s Almanac, that’s exactly what’s in store for most of us here in the Lone Star State:

April will begin with below-normal temperatures, but May will be warmer than normal (3°F above average). Above-average heat will persist through the summer. Rainfall will be slightly below to near normal.

It's not the best news as we need rain in this part of the country. Not to mention, above-normal temperatures aren’t ideal.

But that’s the thing about spring in Texas. It lasts about two weeks and then it gets hotter than Hell out there. Enjoy the mild temps while you can.

