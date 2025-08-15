It may still be blazing hot in Texas, but the folks at Farmers' Almanac have already made their prediction for winter 2025-2026. From the sound of it, the wetter-than-usual weather we’ve been having will continue.

Texas’ Wet Weather Pattern May Continue Into Winter

2025 has been one of the weirdest weather years in the Lone Star State that I can remember. It’s been one of the wettest years, in particular. For a state that’s constantly dealing with drought, it’s certainly been welcomed (minus the flooding, of course).

I live in Wichita Falls, where we see all the weather extremes. Granted, we don’t have extended periods of extreme cold weather like they do up north, but we do typically experience stretches of single-digit low temperatures. As a cold-natured person who does not like cold weather, those short stretches seem like an eternity to me.

Expect Rain, Limited Snow, and Freezing Rain

Speaking of those cold snaps, it’s forecasted to be business as usual this year. Texas is expected to have a wetter-than-average winter with periodic cold snaps. However, forecasters say snow will be limited, but freezing rain is expected.

So, if Farmers' Almanac is right, it shouldn’t be too wild a winter. Until, of course, the freezing rain arrives. That’s when I stay inside and off the roads because it is guaranteed to get western out there.

