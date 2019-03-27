FC Wichita Falls Teams With City For Youth Soccer League

When they first came to town, FC Wichita Falls promised to be involved in local youth soccer activities and it looks like they’re doing just that.

FC Wichita Falls, a member of the US Arena Pro Soccer League, is partnering with the City of Wichita Falls Parks & Recreation Department and the MPEC for the 2019 Youth Soccer League.

The indoor soccer league will run from mid-April through July and participating youth will have the opportunity to play on the same turf and train with the FC Wichita Falls players. The deadline to sign up is April 13th and all participants will receive a T-Shirt and tickets to FC Wichita Falls home games.

Image Courtesy FC Wichita Falls

In the press release introducing this program league owner, Stephanie Tucker, said,

Youth Soccer Leagues are such an important part of developing skills early on and building a foundation and love of soccer. It also really builds confidence to get to work with their favorite players and to be able to show their individual skills while also working as a team. It’s such a fun way for the kids to get involved, and being able to play on the turf is really exciting for them. We love to be a part of that!

The cost to participate is $65 for the season and registrations can be made at WichitaFallsAthletics.com .

The FC Wichita Falls season opener is scheduled for Saturday, May 4th, at Kay Yeager Coliseum.