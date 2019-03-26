Multiple Defendants Sentenced in Wichita Falls Drug Bust

A major drug investigation last year netted twenty-five suspects, and all have been sentenced to time in federal prison.

KAUZ reports that the sting, dubbed ‘Operation Flat Rate’, was an investigation into a major methamphetamine trafficking operation in Wichita Falls. The investigation culminated in a bust last summer that sent at least two of the fugitives into hiding.

Trevor Clifford Scott (known as Var) and Javaris Damon Scott (known as Red), received sentences of two years and five years respectively. The top prize went to Lonta Hobbs, who was sentenced to twenty years in federal prison.