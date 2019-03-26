Texas Teacher Let Art Students Draw on Her Dress to Create a Unique Masterpiece

You know what, for elementary school kids, that is a beautiful dress.

Over in Highland Village, Texas Rebecca Bonner had a cool idea for her kindergarten through fifth-grade art classes. She laid out a white dress and asked the students to draw whatever they liked on it. The students created a bunch of doodles over a couple of classes and Rebecca's daughter revealed the creation online.

People love it. She said it was a great way to get her 580 students, who range in age from 3 to 11 excited about art. 'Being their teacher dressed up in their doodles is always fun," she added. The art educator said that her catchphrase is "turn your mess up into a dress up."

Bonner's daughter, Charlece Lake, 20, who posted the photos on Twitter, described her mom as "really passionate about showing how important teaching is, and the arts are in school." Charlece is currently in college, also hoping to become a teacher just like her mom. I love these art teacher dresses, an art teacher up in Lawton does this as well. She wears the dress to the kid's graduation ceremony.